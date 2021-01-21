Quebec curfew does not apply to homeless people: judge

Quebec's curfew has been suspended against homeless people, by a Superior Court ruling Tuesday.

Judge Chantal Masse says the plaintiff, a group of legal-aid lawyers who were working on behalf of homeless clients, demonstrated that the lives, safety and health of homeless people were put at risk by the curfew.

Because homeless people have no place to go at night, she ruled the "measure as worded would not apply to people experiencing homelessness."

The curfew has a discriminatory and disproportionate effect on people experiencing homelessness, contrary to the right to equality of persons, she says.

"The measure infringes the right to life, liberty and security of the person protected by the Canadian and Quebec charters for people experiencing homelessness," Masse says.

Quebec residents are only allowed outside between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for essential travel under the curfew, but Masse's safeguard order suspends the curfew for homeless people until Feb. 5.

The order was sought by lawyers representing the Mobile Legal Clinic. The group's mission is to promote access to justice for the homeless and others marginalized people.

The group argued the curfew is "arbitrary and disproportionate," when it comes to the homeless. Forcing homeless people to be off the streets and inside when they don't have a home was asking them to do the impossible, the group said.

Quebec's premier had been under increasing pressure to ease restrictions for the homeless.

Even Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante called on François Legault to scale back the curfew for those who have no place to go.

She applauded the ruling Tuesday, saying on Twitter the "decision will make life easier for people experiencing homelessness and for those working in the field who support them."

Legault has argued there are plenty of places for homeless people to stay in Montreal with the addition of new, makeshift shelters throughout the city.

"There are places set up for them," Legault said when he announced the curfew earlier this month. "Especially with the cold, we would like them to be indoors and there is enough room available."

After Masse's ruling on Tuesday, Quebec Junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant said the government takes note of the decision and will review it before commenting.