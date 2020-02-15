Quebec couple diagnosed with coronavirus aboard cruise

Two Quebecers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is still quarantined off the coast of Japan, have tested positive for coronavirus, their daughter confirmed Saturday morning.

Diane and Bernard Ménard are the 13th and 14th Canadians to be diagnosed with the virus on the boat.

On Saturday morning, 67 new cases were found on the cruise ship, bringing the total to 285 cases out of the 3,700 passengers aboard the ship.

