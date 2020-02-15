Quebec couple diagnosed with coronavirus aboard cruise
Two Quebecers aboard a Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is still quarantined off the coast of Japan, have tested positive for coronavirus, their daughter confirmed Saturday morning.
14 Canadian passengers have been diagnosed aboard the ship so far
Two Quebecers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is still quarantined off the coast of Japan, have tested positive for coronavirus, their daughter confirmed Saturday morning.
Diane and Bernard Ménard are the 13th and 14th Canadians to be diagnosed with the virus on the boat.
On Saturday morning, 67 new cases were found on the cruise ship, bringing the total to 285 cases out of the 3,700 passengers aboard the ship.
More to come.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.