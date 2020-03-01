Quebec couple cleared of coronavirus, headed home after being quarantined in Japan

A Quebec couple who contracted the novel coronavirus aboard a cruise ship in Asia have recovered and are set to return to Canada in the coming days, their daughter said Sunday.

Chantal Ménard told Radio-Canada that her mother, Diane, has tested negative a second time for COVID-19, confirming she no longer has the illness. Her father, Benard Ménard, was cleared after a second negative test last week.

The Ménards, both in their 70s, were infected while passengers aboard the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship that was turned into a quarantine station after an outbreak of the virus last month.

More than 700 people contracted COVID-19 aboard the ship, which has been docked in Yokohama, Japan, since early February.

After testing positive for COVID-19 in mid-February, the Ménards were transported to a Japanese military hospital.

Chantal Ménard said her mother will likely spend a night or two in a hotel before returning to Canada with her husband. She didn't know whether her parents will be quarantined further when they arrive.

She said she'll wait a few days before visiting them, in person, at their home in Gatineau, Que. Her parents have been gone since Jan. 4.

"They underwent a serious traumatic shock, which the Red Cross confirmed to me. So we're going to let them decompress for a bit," Chantal Ménard said.

There has been only one confirmed case of coronavirus in Quebec — a woman who tested positive soon after returning from Iran last week. Quebec public health officials say the woman is recovering well at home.

Of the 105 potential samples of COVID-19 tested by public health officials in the province so far, 104 have come back negative.