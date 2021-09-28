Quebec's director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, is expected to face tough questions today at the coroner's inquiry looking into the deaths of thousands of seniors during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020.

Arruda is the highest-ranking provincial official to appear as a witness at the public inquiry into deaths at seniors' residences, led by Géhane Kamel.

The inquiry has heard previous witnesses criticize the province's slow response in the early days of the pandemic, as well as its failure to grasp the seriousness of what was to come or to anticipate that seniors would be adversely affected.

Last week, patients' rights advocate Paul Brunet told the inquiry he considered Arruda's handling of the early days of the pandemic — alongside the health minister at the time, Danielle McCann — to be so awful that he filed a criminal complaint with provincial police accusing them of negligence.

Brunet said the province should never have transferred hundreds of patients from hospitals to CHSLDs during the first wave. He also said it should have stockpiled more personal protective equipment, instituted mass testing in care homes earlier, and allowed family caregivers to continue to visit their loved ones.

Brunet said these decisions contributed to thousands of seniors dying.

Arruda oversaw all these decisions as the province's director of public health.

Questions blocked due to cabinet confidentiality

The inquiry tried to get answers on some of those questions on Wednesday, but was stonewalled by a lawyer for the Health Ministry.

Jocelyne Sauvé, a specialist with the province's public health institute, the INSPQ, was testifying about various scenarios presented by the institute to the ministry in a meeting on March 9, 2020.

At one point the lawyer for the ministry objected, saying discussing those scenarios would violate cabinet confidentiality rules.

Kamel agreed to stop the questions at that point, although the coroner said she hoped to arrive at a compromise so those scenarios could eventually be shared with the inquiry .

"I do not feel at all that we are within the scope of parliamentary privilege," Kamel said, stressing that being prevented from seeing those scenarios could give the impression that her inquiry lacks transparency.

Also scheduled to testify today is Arruda's right-hand man during the first wave, Richard Massé. McCann is scheduled to testify next week.