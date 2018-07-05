Quebec coroner says forgotten infant deaths could be prevented with tech

A Quebec coroner's report is calling into question the lack of potentially life-saving technology in vehicles that could detect infants forgotten in car seats.

In the report obtained by Radio-Canada before its scheduled release later today, Coroner Denyse Langelier states car seat sensors, cameras and cell phone alerts could be used to warn parents that their child is still in the backseat.

However, there are no Canadian regulations that force car manufacturers to install them in vehicles.

The coroner's report is from the investigation into the death of a boy who was just under a year old.

He died in the backseat of a parked car in Saint-Jérôme, Que. after his father forgot to drop him off at daycare.

The coroner contacted Transport Canada about these devices and the agency responded that there is no sensor effective enough to detect a child left unattended in a vehicle.

The agency says children have irregular breathing and produce only small amounts of carbon dioxide, making difficult to create sensors that detect them.