No new COVID-19 cases in Quebec and risk remains low, province's health minister says

There remains only one confirmed case of coronavirus infection in Quebec and the risk of catching the virus in the province is still low, Health Minister Danielle McCann said Wednesday.

McCann said the Quebec government was nevertheless expanding its efforts to deal with a potential outbreak.

A provincial committee has been established to ensure communication between ministries to help limit the spread of the virus. The province is also in the process of designating clinics where the virus can be treated.

Though there has been only one confirmed case of coronavirus, McCann said 33 cases in Quebec are currently under investigation. Since the global outbreak began, 203 cases have tested negative.

"The risk of infection remains low in Quebec," McCann said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone who suspects they could have the virus are advised to call 8-1-1, the province's health hotline known as "Info Santé."

McCann thanks cooperative patients

In her update, McCann said Quebec hospitals are ready to receive suspected cases. She added the government wants at least one negative pressure room available in every region in Quebec in order to treat suspected cases.

The rooms prevent air from circulating to other parts of the hospital, limiting the spread of the virus.

The one Quebec patient with coronavirus has been in isolation at home. She had taken a plane from Iran to Qatar before arriving in Montreal last week.

The woman immediately went to an outpatient clinic in the Montreal region with minor symptoms and was quickly given a mask upon entering, McCann said last week.

The Jewish General Hospital in Montreal is one of the hospital's in the province equipped with a negative pressure room to treat coronavirus patients. (Christinne Muschi/Reuters)

She said the patient was then put in isolation at a nearby hospital where the proper infection-control measures were "very well implemented."

On Wednesday, the health minister thanked the patients who are under investigation. She said they were collaborative and followed precautionary measures.

"We congratulate them for their responsible citizenship and sense of duty," McCann said.