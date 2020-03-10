How is Quebec handling COVID-19? Here's what you should (and shouldn't) do if you have symptoms

The rate of transmission of coronavirus remains low in Quebec, but given the globally evolving situation, the province has created a protocol and is asking the public to co-operate.

Here's what health authorities are asking you to do to help limit the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

If you believe you may have COVID-19, call 811.

If you would like to learn more about COVID-19, but don't have any personal health concerns, you can call the Quebec information line at 1-877-644-4545.

What should I do to protect myself and others?

Wash your hands regularly throughout the day with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If soap and water is not available, use alcohol-based disinfectant.

If you need to cough, cover your mouth and nose with the inside of your elbow or a tissue. Wash your hands afterwards.

Avoid shaking hands as much as possible. If you do shake hands, wash your hands immediately afterwards.

Avoid touching your face.

Inside the designated Hôtel-Dieu coronavirus clinic, patients will wait in these divided cubicles until their name is called. Cubicles will be scrubbed clean after each use. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

What should I do if I've recently returned from a trip?

If you have travelled outside of the country, health authorities recommend monitoring your health for 14 days after you return home. Watch for symptoms including fever, cough and respiratory difficulty.

During the 14-day period, avoid contact with anyone in a hospital, a nursing home or with weakened immune systems.

If you have travelled to Hubei province, China, or Iran, isolate yourself immediately after you return and stay at home for a period of 14 days, avoiding contact with others. Call 811 within 24 hours of returning home.

For more travel-related advice, visit the government of Canada information page.

Patients who don't require hospitalization will be sent home with this kit, to wait for the results of their saliva test. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

What should I do if I have symptoms?