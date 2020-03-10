How is Quebec handling COVID-19? Here's what you should (and shouldn't) do if you have symptoms
If you believe you have been infected with the virus, call 811 before going to a clinic
The rate of transmission of coronavirus remains low in Quebec, but given the globally evolving situation, the province has created a protocol and is asking the public to co-operate.
Here's what health authorities are asking you to do to help limit the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
If you believe you may have COVID-19, call 811.
If you would like to learn more about COVID-19, but don't have any personal health concerns, you can call the Quebec information line at 1-877-644-4545.
What should I do to protect myself and others?
Wash your hands regularly throughout the day with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
-
If soap and water is not available, use alcohol-based disinfectant.
-
If you need to cough, cover your mouth and nose with the inside of your elbow or a tissue. Wash your hands afterwards.
-
Avoid shaking hands as much as possible. If you do shake hands, wash your hands immediately afterwards.
-
Avoid touching your face.
What should I do if I've recently returned from a trip?
-
If you have travelled outside of the country, health authorities recommend monitoring your health for 14 days after you return home. Watch for symptoms including fever, cough and respiratory difficulty.
-
During the 14-day period, avoid contact with anyone in a hospital, a nursing home or with weakened immune systems.
-
If you have travelled to Hubei province, China, or Iran, isolate yourself immediately after you return and stay at home for a period of 14 days, avoiding contact with others. Call 811 within 24 hours of returning home.
-
For more travel-related advice, visit the government of Canada information page.
What should I do if I have symptoms?
-
Call 811 if you think you have COVID-19 symptoms. Do not go to the emergency room or to a clinic without consulting 811 first.
-
Quebec is opening three designated clinics for testing new cases: one in the former emergency room of Montreal's Hôtel-Dieu Hospital, one in Quebec City and another at the Azur clinic in Longueuil.
-
Medical professionals at designated clinics will be masked, gowned and outfitted with a plastic face visor to prevent spreading the virus.
-
811 will give you an appointment at a designated clinic (or your regional health centre). Once you arrive at your appointment your symptoms will be evaluated and you will be asked to provide samples of your saliva for testing.
-
Testing takes between 24 and 48 hours.
-
You will be given a kit containing gloves and a mask, to make sure there is no further contamination, and sent home to wait for the results.
-
If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, you will mostly likely be able to recover at home (80 per cent of people with the disease have only mild or moderate symptoms).
-
Two Montreal hospitals have been designated for people who are ill enough to require hospitalization: the Jewish General Hospital (for adults) and Sainte-Justine hospital (for children). If you live outside the Montreal area, you might be referred to your regional hospital instead.
With files from Jay Turnbull and Ainslie MacLellan