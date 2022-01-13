Quebec parents may be called in to supervise classrooms if teachers out sick with COVID-19

In the event that too many teachers fall sick with COVID-19, Quebec's Education Ministry says volunteer parents could be asked to supervise classrooms.

In a document of guidelines released Thursday, the ministry ordered schools to develop contingency plans to implement ahead of a "very large number" of anticipated teacher absences after elementary and high school students return to in-person learning on Monday.

"These situations could potentially lead to service disruptions in certain environments," the ministry said. "The objective is to keep students in school safely, despite the high rate of anticipated absenteeism among school personnel."

To that end, the ministry suggests schools be ready to quickly replace teachers out sick with COVID-19 by keeping a list of people to call in as reinforcements, which could include "parent volunteers."

Premier François Legault will hold a news conference this afternoon to explain the plan. He will be joined by Education Minister Jean-François Roberge and the interim national director of public health, Dr. Luc Boileau.

Students are scheduled to return to classrooms on Jan. 17.

The new guidelines, which will apply to daycares as well, suggest having other people within the school system ditch their regular duties to help out in classrooms, including members of school support staff and resource teachers.

"The qualifications and aptitudes of these different people must be analyzed and taken into consideration when responsibilities are entrusted to them, in particular for taking charge of a group," the ministry said.

One contingency plan could see teachers working remotely via video conference while students are supervised in classrooms by volunteers. Another could see one teacher instructing students from two different groups, with the help of another resource.

"Students should ideally stay in two separate rooms to avoid potential contagion. The two people (teacher and other resource) move from one room to another," the ministry said.

On Wednesday, Legault said he understands that returning to in-class learning may be worrisome to parents, teachers and school staff. But, he said, the high vaccination rate among most students and teachers should reassure them.