Quebec Conservative leader distancing himself from party member after claims about Indigenous genocide

Conservative Party of Quebec leader Éric Duhaime is distancing himself from a member of the party's executive branch after he published an opinion piece claiming there was no genocide against Indigenous people in Canada.

The party's policy commission president André Valiquette published the article in Québec Nouvelles last year, arguing Indigenous people largely benefited from the European colonization of their land.

"It is not racist to say that one civilization brings more than another," Valiquette wrote in the article .

"It was also Western civilization, that curiosity about others, that helped Indigenous people learn about their own history."

André Valiquette volunteers with the party's policy commission, a party spokesperson said. (The Conservative Party of Quebec)

When asked on Saturday if he agreed with what Valiquette wrote, Duhaime said he wanted to see the full article before commenting.

Duhaime's press secretary Cédric Lapointe later said in a statement the "article doesn't represent the policies of the party," only "Valiquette's personal views."

Valiquette serves as the president of the party's political commission, according to its website. The press secretary said he helps the party on policies as a volunteer, but wouldn't say the extent of his involvement in its official policies.

CBC News attempted to reach Valiquette multiple times, who wouldn't respond directly.

"He backed up his personal analysis on this issue, which should be encouraged in a free and democratic society," added Véronique Gagnon, the president of the party's communications commission, in an email.

Duhaime told reporters on Friday he was "too busy" to attend any commemorations for the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation , not wanting to hold off meeting with the mayor of Quebec City with the election just days away.

It was declared a federal statutory holiday last year just days after the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation confirmed the discovery of roughly 200 potential burial sites, likely of children, on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

The Coalition Avenir Québec was the only party that attended a Truth and Reconciliation commemoration on Friday, when leader François Legault visited the site of a former residential school in Saint-Marc-de-Figuery, Que., in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

Liberal party leader Dominique Anglade said she would have gone to the march in Montreal, but was told organizers preferred not to have any candidates attending. Meanwhile Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said he wanted Indigenous voices be front and centre that day, while Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said scheduling got in the way.

Duhaime has also said his party doesn't agree the day should be a statutory holiday in Quebec, making it the only major party in the election on board with the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

"We need to work, we can't take days off too often, we already have a lot of days off," Duhaime told reporters on Thursday.