Quebec Conservative leader calls for debate in English — even without Legault

Conservative Party of Quebec leader Éric Duhaime is inviting Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade to take part in an English-language debate ahead of the October election, even if Premier François Legault declines to take part.

Duhaime says he believes Quebec's English-speaking community deserves its own forum to address concerns critical to the community, including health care, education and language issues.

On Friday, an English-language media consortium opted to cancel a debate scheduled for Sept. 20 after Legault and Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said they would not participate.

The consortium explained that without all major parties present it would be impossible to present a "fair and informative" debate.

"The sudden flip-flop of the premier is unacceptable," Duhaime said Saturday. "François Legault, because he has good polls, he thinks that he can escape the debate. That's what I find undemocratic."

Duhaime said that the parties who wish to do so should have the opportunity to debate in English.

At least one English-language media outlet says it would be willing to hold a debate without Legault, as long as Anglade agrees to participate.

If she does, organizers would be prepared to make further invitations to all parties, including the PQ and the CAQ, if they wish to reconsider their initial decision.

As of Saturday, Duhaime said he had yet to receive a response from the Liberals, although Anglade took to Twitter Saturday afternoon saying she is "very open to participating," inviting Legault to "face the music and participate."

Si un consortium de médias anglophones est intéressé à tenir un débat en anglais, je suis très ouverte à y participer. Il est important de faire connaître nos idées à tous les Québécois. J’invite <a href="https://twitter.com/francoislegault?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@francoislegault</a> à faire face à la musique et à participer. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/polqc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#polqc</a> <a href="https://t.co/OSXhHPo89R">https://t.co/OSXhHPo89R</a> —@DomAnglade

In 2018, Legault and other provincial party leaders participated in a live, televised English debate — a first in Quebec's history.

"We shouldn't let it go and we should keep fighting," Duhaime said.

"Anglophones deserve a debate. They had one four years ago, there's absolutely no reason why they shouldn't have one today."

The next provincial election is set for Oct. 3.