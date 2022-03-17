Quebec moves to crack down on immigration pathway offered by unsubsidized private colleges

Students at unsubsidized private colleges in Quebec will soon be no longer eligible to obtain a work permit after completing their studies.

The provincial government, in collaboration with Ottawa, announced the new restrictions Tuesday.

Starting in September 2023, students who attend unsubsidized private colleges in the province will no longer be eligible for a work permit after graduating.

Only those who have completed a study program in a public or subsidized private college will be able to access the permit, which opens the door to permanent residency.

The planned change was first reported by Radio-Canada.

The possibility of getting a work permit was a major selling point for the colleges, which charge as much as $25,000 annually in tuition.

In Quebec, the number of students from India in particular has skyrocketed, from 2,686 in 2017-2018 to 14,712 two years later. The majority of the students attend private, non-subsidized colleges.

Reporting by CBC News has shed light on the lack of oversight for the colleges and poor management. In the case of three colleges that suddenly shut down last year, many students have still not had their tuition reimbursed.

A 2021 report by Quebec's Ministry of Higher Education revealed shortcomings around recruitment, commercial practices, governance and teaching conditions.

In a joint statement, Quebec and Ottawa said the changes aim to bring "the necessary corrections to the shortcomings that had been brought to light" by the investigation.

Labour Minister Jean Boulet said there were "integrity issues" that needed to be addressed.

"We will harmonize with what is done everywhere else in Canada," he told Radio-Canada.

"Unsubsidized private schools used this post-graduation work permit to recruit [and] attract people who benefited from our school system, then went elsewhere in Canada."