Quebec College of Physicians recommends wearing masks as pediatric ERs buckle under strain

Quebec's professional order of physicians — the Collège des médecins du Québec (CMQ) — is urging people to wear masks in public spaces, citing a "worrying rise" in respiratory virus cases among children and overflowing pediatric emergency rooms.

The CMQ posted the recommendation on Twitter Sunday afternoon, just hours after Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged residents to mask up, but stopped short of mandating the practice.

Doctors across Canada have said an early arrival of the flu, a resurgence in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and the continued spread of COVID-19 has made for a perfect storm of respiratory illness that's sending many children to the hospital — stretching an already overburdened system.

As of Sunday evening, Montreal's two pediatric hospital emergency rooms — the CHU Sainte-Justine and the Montreal Children's Hospital — were operating at 194 per cent and 125 per cent capacity, respectively.

Dr. Christopher Labos, an epidemiologist and cardiologist in Montreal, says wearing a mask is a logical step to help ease that burden.

"If you're going to be indoors breathing the same air with a bunch of other human beings, that's how these viruses spread. So if people wear masks, we'll have less people getting sick and less people showing up to the emergency room."

Labos says people don't fully understand the consequences of letting these viruses spread unchecked.

"If the emergency rooms are full, we can't treat other stuff. I mean, people end up having to wait hours to get seen and sometimes they just end up leaving because nobody's seeing them," he said.

Labos says wearing a mask — whether it's for COVID-19, RSV or influenza — has been shown to stem the spread of respiratory illness.

"When we were wearing masks, we had no influenza, right?" he said of the situation at the height of the pandemic.

"I think we've proven to ourselves that masks work. We just have to do them, even if they are just a little bit uncomfortable for some people."

Labos says there's reason to believe cases of influenza will be especially high this year, and he encouraged Quebecers to get both their flu and COVID-19 booster for adequate protection this winter.

Earlier this month, Quebec's public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, encouraged people who have symptoms such as a sore throat, stuffy nose or a cough to wear a mask, regardless of the type of virus.

On Thursday, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, also encouraged wearing masks amid the surge in respiratory viruses.