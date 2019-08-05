Quebec family doctor banned from practising medicine after sexually assaulting patients

A former family doctor, who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting his female patients, has been permanently banned from practising medicine in Quebec.

Jean-François Rancourt was also fined $35,000 by the province's college of physicians. Rancourt practised for decades in Montmagny, Que., east of Lévis.

The college intends to give the money to his victims to help finance their continued care.

In 2017, Rancourt pleaded guilty before the college's disciplinary committee to inappropriately touching a female patient in 2015. His licence was temporarily suspended for five years as a result.

The media attention from that case led to other women coming forward with similar allegations. Last year, seven women filed complaints to the college of physicians against Rancourt.

In all, he was facing 11 counts of breaching article 59.1 of Quebec's Professional Code, which bars professionals from having sex, or making sexual remarks or gestures, with people receiving their services.

Rancourt pleaded guilty to nine infractions and was found guilty of two.

Pleaded guilty to criminal charges

The patients who testified before the college's disciplinary committee said they were sexually assaulted in a variety of contexts, including during gynecological exams and during appointments for bronchitis or back issues.

At least two women said he touched them inappropriately while they were listening to their baby's heartbeat. He targeted four of the women on two separate occasions.

Last month, the college handed down its decision to permanently ban and fine Rancourt for his actions, citing the need to protect the public.

Some of the women who brought their complaints about Rancourt to the college also went to the police.

Those complaints led to criminal charges.

Last year, Rancort was sentenced to two years in prison for sexual assault.