Quebec's supply of propane will run out within four days, threatening the heating systems of hospitals and elderly residences across the province, if a strike at Canadian National Railway isn't resolved soon, Premier François Legault said Thursday.

Legault described the situation as an "emergency" and called on federal opposition parties to be prepared to support back-to-work legislation.

The Alberta government has also asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to recall Parliament ahead of its scheduled return on Dec. 5 in order to legislate an end to the strike.

While Alberta's concerns involve stalled oil shipments, Legault is worried about Quebec's supply of propane, the vast majority of which is transported by rail from Sarnia, Ont.

"The strike cannot last," Legault said in an unprompted statement to journalists in Quebec City.

"Ideally, we hope for an agreement between the union and CN. But we can't rule out the need for a special bill in Ottawa."

Striking CN rail members outside the McLean Rail Yard in North Vancouver on Wednesday. Around 3,200 workers have been on strike since early Tuesday morning. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

On Wednesday, Quebec government officials began rationing the remaining 12 million litres of propane in the province.

The normal rate of consumption is six million litres per day, Legault said. With rationing, consumption will drop to 2.5 million litres per day.

He said the province is trying to find enough trucks to transport additional propane by road.

Rationing scheme put in place

Hospitals and elderly residences will be prioritized in the rationing scheme, as will farmers, Legault said. Many were hit hard by the early snow and were relying on propane to dry out harvested grain.

Legault said he's been in touch with Trudeau's office while other members of his government have reached out to federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

But Legault also singled out the New Democratic Party in his comments Thursday, suggesting it might be tempted to block back-to-work legislation because of the party's ties to unions.

"I wouldn't want the NDP, or another party, to decide to delay a special bill in order to please a union. You know how it is," Legault said.

Around 3,200 unionized CN workers went on strike early Tuesday. They're asking for improved working conditions, saying their long hours have become a safety concern.

They are also fighting against a lifetime cap on prescription drug coverage.