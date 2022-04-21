Quebec students feel 'betrayed' by lack of climate education

Our planet is changing. So is our journalism. This story is part of a CBC News initiative entitled "Our Changing Planet" to show and explain the effects of climate change. Keep up with the latest news on our Climate and Environment page.

Skyler St. Louis remembers when her elementary school teachers would bring her and her classmates outside to pick up trash, to try to teach them about protecting the planet.

"I remember being so passionate about it," said St. Louis, now a second-year student at John Abbott College in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, in Montreal's West Island.

But that spark — that care and concern for the natural world — isn't nourished by the education system, she said.

Somewhere along the way, St. Louis said, it gets buried by other assignments, other subjects, other core competencies that must be met, leaving another generation unprepared to face what will be the biggest challenge of their lifetime — climate change.

"I feel like I am betrayed by the education system a little bit," she said. "I just wish that we didn't let that passion die."

That's why St. Louis and her classmates are calling for a host of changes on their campus and for more robust climate education in Quebec overall, including core courses on climate change for all students.

Why these Quebec students say they need mandatory climate change courses Duration 2:05 Four John Abbott College students share their frustrations with an education system that they say leaves them ill-prepared to face the climate crisis. 2:05

Sofia McVetty, a second-year science student at John Abbott, said other than part of a unit in her first-year biology course, the only climate science education she has received has been in electives she has sought out.

She said not only should climate science be a larger core requirement to get a science diploma, it should be a requirement for all students.

"[It's] really frustrating and a little bit disappointing — given that climate change is really one of the big challenges that our generation is going to face — that we're barely learning about it in school," McVetty said

Climate education 'piecemeal' across Canada

Quebec's ministries of education and higher education did not respond to requests for comment about how climate change is addressed at the elementary, secondary and CEGEP levels.

But research by Ellen Field, an assistant professor of education at Lakehead University, found a "piecemeal" approach to teaching climate change in Canada.

The 2015 Paris climate agreement included a call for countries to adopt climate education and training strategies, but Field said Canada has not yet done so.

UNESCO also declared last year that environmental education should be a core component of the curriculum in all schools by 2025.

Field said British Columbia became the first province, last December, to adopt an official policy statement on how climate change should be taught, but even that is not a guarantee of what students actually learn.

A survey of a control group of Canadian teachers found that only a third felt prepared to teach about climate change. Most students received between one and 10 hours of instruction over a semester or school year, she said.

"That's not very much when it comes to thinking about the gravity of the climate emergency," said Field.

At John Abbott, McVetty said students want to see their college hire a climate literacy specialist, to help educate staff about how to approach climate change in their classrooms — not only in science classes, but in humanities, as well.

A former science professor at the school, Heather Short, made a similar proposal before she resigned from her job last year , calling for an overhaul of climate education.

No one from the college administration was available for an interview.

John Abbott College students Edwin Jazvac and Lauren Hornby do some gardening while on a visit to Vanier College in Montreal. (Submitted by Lauren Hornby)

Lauren Hornby, another student in the sustainability class, is keenly invested in improving the curriculum, as she plans to become a science teacher herself.

But she worries the students she teaches will be facing an even grimmer future than the one she is facing now.

"What can I tell them? How do you tell someone that? Like, the world is on fire, the planet is dying, and there's not really anything that people in charge are doing."

'A kind of paralysis'

Field said in order to avoid sending students into despair, it's key they also learn about solutions — something that is widely missing from climate education in Canada.

Her analysis of Canadian school curricula found that 87 per cent of the concepts that students were expected to learn were about the causes of climate change, and only 13 per cent focused on action-taking.

International research, Field said, has shown that eco-anxiety — a feeling of impending doom about the climate crisis — is correlated with feelings of betrayal at the inaction of decision-makers.

"Young people need to see adults taking action, and then they also need to have opportunity within their educational experience to be engaging in climate action," she said. "That is an antidote for some of the very negative, complex climate emotions that young people feel."

Edwin Jazvac, a second-year science student at John Abbott, is navigating those feelings. He said while he's taken some individual steps to control his carbon footprint, such as eliminating meat from his diet, he still feels like he's not doing enough.

"There's a kind of a paralysis, almost like an inability to act," he said.

"If I had … a wider kind of a support group of other students and teachers that were all doing things together, I think it makes that change a lot easier."

Actions on campus

That's one of the reasons why the students are pushing for more change at an institutional level.

The college has a sustainability committee and is in the process of adopting a climate acton plan, McVetty said. But she said students need to see more progress.

"We just need to have more institutional support," she said. "Right now there are a lot of things going on on campus, but they're all very small, more grassroots-type initiatives."

"There have been large reports put together by groups of people at college, and they're kind of in the works, but nothing concrete happening," said Jazvac. "It's a little bit frustrating."

As part of their sustainable campus class, students are developing projects aimed at tackling climate change — from increasing the proportion of local and plant-based food in the college's cafeteria, to replacing sprawling lawns with native plants.

But these aren't just assignments for class credit — the students want to see their campus transformed.

Skyler St. Louis, a second-year student in arts, literature and communications at John Abbott College, joined her fellow sustainable campus classmates on a recent trip to a garden at Vanier College. St. Louis said the education system needs to do more to teach all students about climate change. (Submitted by Lauren Hornby)

Thea Contardi, who is going into her last semester in social science, envisions a campus with large community gardens, where students learn horticultural skills that they can apply at home, too.

"We can live an … environmentally conscious life by doing small things," she said.

But Contardi said while individuals can make changes in their own communities, it's disheartening to see how little action governments are taking to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions.

It's making it difficult for her to imagine what kind of life she'll live.

"I have older siblings, and I'm seeing them starting families. They have the picture-perfect life, and I'm here, like, I don't know that I'll get that," she said.

"I still have in the back of my mind: okay, yeah, I have a future, but ... it's getting harder to believe it."