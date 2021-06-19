Quebec City woman recovering in hospital from gunshot wounds, man faces charges

A 49-year-old man is facing several charges after at a Quebec City woman was shot in a home, early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the residence on Saint-Claude Boulevard around 4 a.m after receiving a call about a person who had been shot.

The man was arrested on site and charged with assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

The 41-year-old woman was taken to hospital but her life is not in danger, according to the Quebec City police department (SPVQ).

Spokesperson Sandra Dion said more charges could be laid today.

"We don't know if it was accidental or not, that is what investigators are trying to determine at the moment," Dion said.

The man is expected to appear in court on Saturday.