Quebec City is enforcing tighter water restrictions

Quebec City residents have to follow stricter measures when using tap water this year.

With the return of warm weather, residents will be allowed to water their property one day a week only, for a maximum of two hours.

The Marchand administration tightened municipal regulations for the first time last year, limiting lawn watering to two days a week with the aim of preserving its drinking water supply. It also tested the new measures during a pilot project last year.

"The challenge is not necessarily our water sources, but rather our ability to produce and deliver it, " said Marie-Josée Asselin, vice-president of the city's executive committee. "When everyone consumes water at the same time, this is when we put ourselves at risk in terms of distribution and production."

Quebec City found that watering lawns has put the most pressure on its drinking water tanks in dry weather.

Reducing watering periods and spreading them out over the entire territory would help limit consumption peaks and avoid imposing stricter restrictions during the summer.

Marie-Josée Asselin, vice-president of the executive committee, said simultaneous water consumption is putting the city's drinking water sources at risk. (Radio-Canada)

The days when lawn watering is allowed vary by borough and civic address. Schedules are available on the city's website.

It is important to note that manually watering other plants is authorized at all times. But If a mechanical or automatic system is used, the rules allow watering three days a week, for up to two hours.

Changing mindsets

The restrictions of last summer are already bearing fruit.

Last year, Quebec City recorded drinking water consumption peaks of 274,000 cubic metres of water per day — a decrease of almost 12 per cent compared to 2021, when the population was able to consume up to 310,000 cubic metres of water daily.

The Marchand administration is aiming to reduce drinking water consumption by another 15 per cent in 2023.

From the beginning of May to the end of September, workers have been roaming Quebec City streets to raise awareness of eco-responsible practices related to water consumption and pesticides.

Long grass can withstand heat better by retaining its moisture. (Meagan Fiddler/Radio-Canada)

Resident Matisse Boudreau said he supports the rules, although his garden doesn't need a lot of watering. He said it will be harder for some of his friends and family to follow.

"It's too bad, but those are the measures we have to take," he said. "It's important to recognize the issues we're facing and take them into consideration with measures like these."

Although some residents need reminders, Asselin said most people are open to reviewing their habits.

"There is less and less of a need for coercion. People are capable of self-regulation," she said.