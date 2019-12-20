Quebec City flocks to aid of shelter — with almost 1,000 turkeys

Less than 48 hours after putting out a call for help, a Quebec City shelter has received close to 1,000 donated turkeys — just in time for its annual Christmas dinner.

Every year, the Lauberivière shelter and soup kitchen holds a traditional Christmas dinner for people in need. They usually count on getting about 800 turkeys.

But the shelter had been dealing with a decrease in donations of traditional holiday foods, such as turkeys and meat pies. A few days ago, the shelter only had 40 turkeys, and organizers feared there wouldn't be enough to go around.

That's when they put a call out to the community for help.

"Between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. yesterday, we got more than 700 turkeys," said Lauberivière's general manager, Éric Boulay. "That's almost 100 turkeys an hour."

"I have been here for more than 20 years; I have never seen that."

Friday morning, the shelter received an additional donation of 200 turkeys from Exceldor, a poultry co-operative, pushing the total close to 1,000.

The shelter's soup kitchen usually serves between 300 and 500 meals daily — and about 800 at Christmas.