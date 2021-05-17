Province unveils ambitious transit plan for Quebec City, including $7B for third link

The Quebec government announced on Monday that Quebec City will be getting a long-awaited third link between the provincial capital's downtown and the municipality of Lévis in the form of a $7-billion tunnel.

Legault announced that the tunnel would be part of an ambitious new transit network, linking Quebec City and its surrounding suburbs.

The Réseau express de la Capitale (REC) includes the tunnel, a tramway and reserved lanes and parking lots to encourage commuters who live outside the city to use public transport.

The Quebec-Lévis tunnel will be 8.3 kilometres long and 19.4 metres wide. Once complete, officials say it should take about 10 minutes to get from one end to the other.

There will be two levels of three lanes each. One lane in each direction will be reserved for electric buses.

The tunnel is set to be operation in 10 years. According to a government news release, Quebec is planning to submit an official request for funding to the federal government to help finance the project.

A model of the tunnel shows how the two levels will be organized. (Quebec government)

Premier François Legault said that, due to the long timeline of the project, the $7-billion budget may fluctuate depending on costs and could become more expensive by the time it's finished.

Legault promised to build a third link between the two shores during the 2018 election campaign.

At the moment, the two shores are connected by the Pierre Laporte Bridge and the Quebec Bridge.

In his speech, Legault emphasized that the tunnel is "absolutely necessary" and will serve to bolster economic development in the region.

He said he was "very proud" to be announcing concrete plans for the project and said that it will encourage users to take public transportation and leave their cars at home.

Legault added that it will also help reduce traffic on the two bridges and make it easier for emergency vehicles to get to Lévis.

Tramway gets green light

The province also announced details about the tramway network which will connect Quebec City east to west.

The route will be around 20 kilometres long and should be in service as of 2027.

The tramway project is expected to cost about $3.3 billion and will be funded by the Quebec government, the federal government and the city of Quebec.

Speaking on Monday, Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume, who has been an advocate for the tramway project, said this represents "an important moment for Quebec."

Labeaume said that the projects that will make up the Réseau express de la Capitale will give people more options to get around and "freedom of choice."

He said despite the environmental impact of construction, investing in public transportation is a way to reduce the number of drivers on the roads.

Lévis Mayor Gilles Lehouillier also spoke following the announcement, saying that it was the best day of his political career.

"It's more than a tramway. It's more than a Quebec-Lévis tunnel. It's a harmonious plan for sustainable mobility for the future, for the next 100 years," he said.