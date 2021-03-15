Quebec City teen ordered to pay $10K to man she falsely accused of kidnapping her

A teenager who falsely accused a Quebec City man of assault and attempted kidnapping has been ordered to pay him $10,540.

In 2017, the girl, who was 13 at the time, told police a man tried to grab her as she left a washroom near the Cap-Blanc staircase in Old Quebec, just below the Plains of Abraham.

The girl's description of the man led police to arrest Glenn Baribeau, 55, who lived nearby.

The alleged kidnapping caught the attention of the media, and Baribeau was led to the police station under the watchful eye of news cameras that aired his image and name widely.

He was interrogated and eventually released after five hours without being charged. Nine days later, the teen admitted to having made it up.

Baribeau sued the girl and her parents for psychological damages, exemplary damages and for reimbursement of his psychological treatments for a total of $37,000.

On Feb. 26, Judge Jacques Tremblay ordered the teenager to pay $10,000 for moral suffering and an additional $540 to cover the psychological consultation costs.

The judge also mentioned that the parents did not commit any fault that would have had an impact on the behaviour of their daughter in May 2017 and therefore it will be up to the teen to pay the damages. She has 10 years to pay up.

The family's request that the sum be paid by their insurance company was denied.

Tremblay also determined that police were not negligent in arresting Baribeau, nor was he mistreated.

Quebec City police said at the time that the girl's injuries were not life threatening. Nine days later, she admitted to having to fabricated the attack. (Olivier Lemieux/Radio-Canada)

The family's lawyer, Jean Deschênes, told Radio-Canada that the teenager told police she was attacked by a man wearing a black coat while Baribeau was wearing a royal blue coat. The lawyer says Baribeau would not have been arrested if police took this into account.

The alleged incident occurred in the middle of the day on May 14, 2017.

The girl told police she was hit during the kidnapping attempt, but struck back and broke free of her attacker. She was taken to hospital.

However, on May 23, the girl admitted to having fabricated the entire incident. Quebec City police said at the time that she would not face charges for lying, largely because of her age.