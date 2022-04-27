Quebec City sword attacker testifies he 'needed to kill people'

The man accused in the 2020 Quebec City sword attacks testified in his murder trial on Wednesday, telling the jury that by the time he turned 18, he had become obsessed with an urge to complete a mission — one that required him to kill people and to die.

"The mission was of the utmost importance,'' Carl Girouard told jurors. "It had to be accomplished at all costs. It wasn't a desire ... it was a duty.''

The 26-year-old man has acknowledged he carried out the Halloween night attacks but says he cannot be held criminally responsible for his actions because he was mentally unstable at the time.

He told the court that over the years, his goals prevented him from building relationships with other people.

"I needed to kill people in my mission, and the idea of that [made it] uncomfortable for me to get close to people."

Wearing a white shirt and shackles on his ankles and wrists, Girouard took the stand in the morning, shortly after his mother's testimony.

Girouard said he quit about eight to 10 factory jobs within a span of just a few years, because he did not want his co-workers to get to know him. For that same reason, he didn't date anyone, he said.

Girouard testified he felt as if there were two Carls in his head, the real one and the one with a mission.

His notion of an alternate reality started in high school, when he was about 15 and starting to play video games that involved violence, fighting, swords and medieval settings, he said.

"I would mix the world of video games with the real world," he told the jury. He said he started thinking school wasn't good, and that the world should look more like his video games.

A message to 'alter egos'

This picture of Carl Girouard's bedroom, taken by Quebec provincial police on Nov. 1, 2020, shows the so-called 'symbol of chaos' that Girouard drew on his mirror the day of the attacks and a sword that he planted in his mattress. (Sûreté du Québec)

The young man, who is from Sainte-Thérèse, Que., near Montreal, said he didn't like the modern world.

He thought there were too many cars, found it weird that people didn't say hi to each other when passing by, and felt people weren't free because they had to dress normally.

He wanted to create chaos to change the world and inspire what he called his "alter egos" — people with similar goals —to follow his example.

That's why he chose Halloween 2020, a night with a full moon and Old Quebec, he said. He felt the setting was right to send a message.

Carl Girouard parked his car in front of Quebec City's iconic Château Frontenac before carrying out attacks on seven people. His path is shown on the map above. (Kristy Rich/CBC)

Girouard said he initially had a few places in mind but that Quebec City's historic district interested him because it reminded him of his video games with its statues and older buildings.

To him, the costume represented freedom to show that people could dress the way they wanted to. Girouard said he believed other people were on similar "top secret" missions.

Behavioural issues since childhood

The first witness for the defence was Girouard's mother, Monique Dalphond, who told the court that her son had had behavioural and mental issues since childhood.

He started acting inappropriately as early as kindergarten, she said, when he got into trouble for chasing older girls at school and trying to kiss them.

He was antisocial and didn't have any friends or hobbies throughout his youth, she said, and he preferred playing video games such as Call of Duty: Warzone instead.

She said her son started developing an interest in swords and samurai costumes in 2014, when he turned 18 and was able to get a credit card to purchase them.

"He said it was a collection," the mother said. She testified he was constantly upgrading swords.

"For sure I was worried but it's his only interest," she said, explaining that she didn't try to stop it because he looked happy.

Monique Dalphond, the mother of Carl Girouard, who is accused of killing two people and injuring five more with a sword in Quebec City in 2020, testified in court Wednesday. (Illustration by Hbé)

By 2016, she was even more concerned.

"I noticed something very worrisome: Carl would talk alone in his shower and he would laugh alone," she said. But when she would ask him who he was speaking to, he would go silent.

Dalphond, who hasn't worked since the attacks, said her son moved out in 2019.

Over the next few days, Girouard's lawyer, Pierre Gagnon, will also bring in a psychiatrist and a guard at the detention centre where his client is being held in order to convince the jury that Girouard cannot be held criminally responsible for the attacks.

Girouard is facing two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

The defence is leaning on section 16 of Canada's Criminal Code, which states that a person can be found not criminally responsible for a crime they have committed if they had mental disorders preventing them from understanding the nature of their actions, or understanding that what they did was wrong.

The Crown, which wrapped up its case last week, argues that Girouard was sane and understood what he was doing.

Prosecutor François Godin is expected to bring in a neuropsychologist and a psychiatrist in response to the defence's evidence.