Who are the victims in the Quebec City stabbing attack?

The Quebec City coroner's office has identified the two people who were killed during a stabbing attack on Halloween night as Suzanne Clermont, 61, and François Duchesne, 56.

Both Clermont, a hairdresser, and Duchesne, the director of communications and marketing at the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec (MNBAQ), were residents of the city.

Police Chief Robert Pigeon said Sunday morning that police believe the targets in the attack, which also left five others injured, were chosen randomly.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Carl Girouard of Sainte-Thérèse, Que., north of Montreal, in connection with the attack. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

On Sunday morning, friends placed a bouquet of flowers in front of the building where Clermont — who worked at Salon Les Z'ongles, just a few blocks away — lived with her longtime partner.

"Everyone feels very vulnerable, but at the same time we're all very sad, because she was our ray of sunshine," said Francine Matteau, who lives a few doors away but did not witness the attack.

She and Clermont were part of a closely knit circle of perhaps a dozen friends who had commandeered a public space across Rue des Remparts, where most dwellings don't have backyards or balconies, for their physically distanced pandemic gatherings.

"Our little group from the neighbourhood, which we call the little village ... we had dedicated this space, between the canons, as our living room. So we would bring our chairs and have a 5 à 7, and sometimes they'd drag on a little bit," Matteau told Radio-Canada.

Lucie Painchaud was another one of Clermont's friends and neighbours. She and Clermont bonded during the summer months, when neighbours would gather at the end of the street for some social interaction amid COVID-19 restrictions.

"She was such a kind and sympathetic person," Painchaud said. "It's unbelievable."

The attack occurred just outside Clermont's front door, where she regularly stepped out to smoke a cigarette before bedtime.

A bouquet of flowers lies in front of the home of Suzanne Clermont on Sunday. (Hadi Hassin/Radio-Canada)

Duchesne, who had gone out for a run, died a short while earlier on rue du Trésor, near the Château Frontenac hotel.

He was appreciated by the people who knew him, said Carol Proulx and Sylvain Duchesne, co-owners of a clothing store on St-Jean Street, who knew both of the victims. Clermont worked in the building right next door to their store.

"Finding out how close to home this was, how unexpected, is very surprising," Proulx said.

Sylvain Duchesne said he's in disbelief that he will never see the two victims again.

"Barbarism like that is frustrating. It's shocking," he said.

The MNBAQ community is in shock after Duchesne's death, a museum spokesperson said in a statement.

"The entire team at the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec wholeheartedly supports the family and loved ones of François, with whom we sympathize, but also with the families and loved ones of all the victims of this inexplicable tragedy," the statement said.

Jean-Luc Murray, the museum's director general, is expected to give a statement early this week.

Nathalie Roy, Quebec's minister of culture, offered her condolences to all of the victims' families and said the cultural community is shaken to hear of Duchesne's death.

Je joins ma voix à celle du PM et offre mes condoléances aux familles des victimes du drame d'hier soir. La communauté culturelle est ébranlée d'apprendre le décès de François Duchesne, directeur des communications et du marketing du <a href="https://twitter.com/mnbaq?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mnbaq</a>, auquel nous offrons tout notre appui. <a href="https://t.co/225bqDwh7L">https://t.co/225bqDwh7L</a> —@NathalieRoyCAQ

The identities of the five other victims, who included two local residents who are French nationals, are covered by a publication ban.