19-year-old woman dead, teen in critical condition after Quebec City stabbing

A 19-year-old is dead and another teenager is in critical condition after an apparent stabbing in the Limoilou borough of Quebec City Thursday.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) say they were called to intervene at a residence on Geneviève-Lamarre Street in the Maizerets neighbourhood in the early hours of the morning.

Officers say they were led to the home after arresting another 16-year-old boy for impaired driving and vehicle theft in the borough, just after midnight.

Inside the residence, officers say they found a 19-year-old woman with serious injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A wrecked vehicle was found in the Limoilou borough just after midnight Thursday. A 16-year-old boy was arrested for impaired driving and vehicle theft. (Colin Côté-Paulette/Radio-Canada)

A 16-year-old boy was also found suffering from life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition Thursday morning.

Marie-Pier Rivard, a spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Québec, says it's too early to establish the link between the two victims.

The teenage suspect is in custody and is expected to appear in court later Thursday on charges of driving under the influence and vehicle theft while the homicide investigation continues.

It is not known at this time whether the teenager is connected to the violence against the two victims.

The SPVQ's major crimes unit is heading the investigation and a mobile command post has been set up. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

The woman's death marks Quebec City's sixth homicide of the year and the second in one week.

On Monday, a 50-year-old man died after being attacked in a residence at the corner of Proulx Avenue and Beaucage Street in the Vanier neighbourhood.

Police issued a news release Thursday morning saying a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with his death.