Quebec City police caught violently arresting Black youth: video

Quebec City police are opening an internal investigation after the release of a disturbing video on social media.

The video shows officers arresting two Black youths during an intervention that appears to have taken place in the early hours, Saturday morning. A man is seen struggling to detain one of the youths, and knees him as he's on the ground.

It's not known if the man was a police officer.



The video later shows a man in a police uniform shoving snow in the face of the youth with his foot, as he's on the ground being arrested.

Images also show officers dragging a young woman through the snow as she's being arrested.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) say it is very worried by the video and is trying to identify the officers involved.



"As soon as the SPVQ viewed the videos, it took all the necessary actions," Marie-Pier Rivard, spokesperson for the SPVQ, said in a statement, adding that the images were immediately sent to management to identify the officers involved.



"Given the investigation is ongoing, the SPVQ will not comment further on the situation for the moment."

In a tweet, Quebec city mayor Bruno Marchand said he was troubled with what he saw, and the city would get to the bottom of the incident.



Liberal MNA Frantz Benjamin says he's satisfied with the mayor's response to the arrest, but an inquiry is needed to clear up the situation.



"The issue we're facing is not only the lack of diversity but also the training and competence of police officers," he said.



"The first scenes that I saw this morning, for me, were absolutely unacceptable."

Police have not said the reason for the arrests.