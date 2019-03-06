Quebec City to open more snow dumps

The worst of winter may be over, but Quebec City officials are taking precautions after a snowier-than-usual winter has left many of the city's snow dumps near capacity.

The provincial capital is opening three additional snow dumps in case this month brings another round of stormy weather.

The Beauport, Lac Saint-Charles and Sainte-Foy lots have joined the list of nine other snow dump sites which city officials say are already almost three-quarters full.

Two sites — Henri-Bourassa and Chanoine-Scott — have already been closed because they've reached their capacity.

Nearly 320 centimetres of snow has fallen on the provincial capital since the beginning of the season, far surpassing the city's average of 220 centimetres.

Snow drifted nearly to the roof of this bus stop in the Sainte-Foy district after another 30 centimetres fell on Feb. 24 and 25. (Loreen Pindera/CBC)

Coun. Jérémie Ernould, who is responsible for snow removal, said the move is preventative, in case snowfall reaches 2008 levels.

He said that year broke a record for total snow accumulation, with 160 centimetres of snow falling in March alone — more than half of what typically falls in the course of an entire winter.

"The snow depots will be operational, and we'll have somewhere to stock the snow," said Ernould.

In the past few days, I’ve seen snowblowers on rooftops, snow filled garbage trucks, damaged vehicles... not to mention some very close calls of piles of snow falling from tall buildings onto pedestrians below! <a href="https://t.co/YWOV9kJhm9">pic.twitter.com/YWOV9kJhm9</a> —@cbcjulia

The city has already wiped out its snow-clearing budget this winter.

It normally allocates about $45 million annually to remove snow, but 2019 is the second consecutive year the city's spent close to $55 million.