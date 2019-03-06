Quebec City to open more snow dumps
Province's capital ready for a repeat of 2008 — when 160 cm of snow fell in March alone
The worst of winter may be over, but Quebec City officials are taking precautions after a snowier-than-usual winter has left many of the city's snow dumps near capacity.
The provincial capital is opening three additional snow dumps in case this month brings another round of stormy weather.
The Beauport, Lac Saint-Charles and Sainte-Foy lots have joined the list of nine other snow dump sites which city officials say are already almost three-quarters full.
Two sites — Henri-Bourassa and Chanoine-Scott — have already been closed because they've reached their capacity.
Nearly 320 centimetres of snow has fallen on the provincial capital since the beginning of the season, far surpassing the city's average of 220 centimetres.
Coun. Jérémie Ernould, who is responsible for snow removal, said the move is preventative, in case snowfall reaches 2008 levels.
He said that year broke a record for total snow accumulation, with 160 centimetres of snow falling in March alone — more than half of what typically falls in the course of an entire winter.
"The snow depots will be operational, and we'll have somewhere to stock the snow," said Ernould.
In the past few days, I’ve seen snowblowers on rooftops, snow filled garbage trucks, damaged vehicles... not to mention some very close calls of piles of snow falling from tall buildings onto pedestrians below! <a href="https://t.co/YWOV9kJhm9">pic.twitter.com/YWOV9kJhm9</a>—@cbcjulia
The city has already wiped out its snow-clearing budget this winter.
It normally allocates about $45 million annually to remove snow, but 2019 is the second consecutive year the city's spent close to $55 million.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.