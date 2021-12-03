Quebec City youth charged with sexually assaulting minors

Quebec City police have arrested three people as part of an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of two minors in early August.

Police say the victims were both under the ages of 16 at the time and that one came forward in September. Their identities are protected by a publication ban.

Among the three arrested is 19-year-old Mamadou Kalilou Barry, who appeared in court in Quebec City by video conference Friday morning. The Service de police de la Ville du Québec (SPVQ) say they arrested Barry as well as a 17-and 18-year-old Thursday afternoon.

Barry was charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a minor. Police say they met with the other two individuals, who were both minors at the time of the alleged offence, and released them under a promise to appear at a later date in Quebec youth court.

Crown prosecutors say Barry committed the alleged assaults with the help of others.

Witness to violent arrests

Barry was one of the young people present during a violent police intervention on Grande Allée, a downtown strip of bars and nightclubs, last weekend.

He condemned the actions of police when he spoke to media after video footage of two young Black people being punched, dragged and restrained by police early on Nov. 27 was widely shared online. Five SPVQ officers have since been suspended with pay while the incident is investigated.

Barry was arrested hours after Quebec City Police Chief Denis Turcotte gave an update on the ongoing probe into the behaviour of officers.

Police say they believe there may be other victims and are asking the public to come forward with any information that could help with their investigation.

Back in court on Monday

The judge has ordered Barry to not be in contact with the two alleged victims as well as the other two individuals who were arrested.

Barry's father attended today's proceedings in Quebec City but declined to speak to reporters.

Barry is expected to appear in court again on Monday.