5 men accused of sex crimes to appear in Quebec City court
The men, aged between 25 and 50 years old, were arrested last month and released on a promise to appear.
Five men are expected to appear in a Quebec City courtroom today on charges of soliciting sexual services from a minor and luring a minor through social media.
They were targeted as part of a joint operation involving Quebec City police and a provincewide squad specialized in human trafficking and prostitution cases, headed up by the Montreal police service.