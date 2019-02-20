Skip to Main Content
5 men accused of sex crimes to appear in Quebec City court

The five men were released earlier this month on a promise to appear. (Carl Boivin/Radio-Canada)

Five men are expected to appear in a Quebec City courtroom today on charges of soliciting sexual services from a minor and luring a minor through social media.

They were targeted as part of a joint operation involving Quebec City police and a provincewide squad specialized in human trafficking and prostitution cases, headed up by the Montreal police service.

