Quebec City referee arrested after allegedly assaulting child at hockey game

A 42-year-old referee was arrested in Quebec City Sunday morning for allegedly assaulting a child at the end of a hockey game.

The Quebec City Police Service (SPVQ) was called to the Sainte-Foy ice rink around 9:25 a.m.

The police met the victim's mother and several witnesses at the scene. The man was then arrested, said SPVQ spokesperson Sandra Dion.

Dion said the 10-year-old did not suffer physical injuries but did not specify the nature of the alleged assault.

According to section 265 of the Criminal Code, common assault is the use of force on another person without their consent.

The man was released on a promise to appear in court.