A Quebec City record store is trading in Black Friday sales for a fundraiser by asking shoppers to bring in non-perishable food donations in exchange for discounts.

Le Knock-Out, in the Saint-Roch neighbourhood, says the more generous the donation, the bigger the discount.

The fundraiser is to support Pech-Sherpa, a non-profit agency in the neighbourhood that aims to help reintegrate homeless people or those with mental health and addiction problems.

All the food donations collected will go to people who use the service.

"It's really important for me not just to sell records, but to maybe participate in improving mental health, for everybody who wants to," said store co-owner Rox Arcand.

Arcand, who performs in several local bands, said the store sometimes doubles as a sort of drop-in centre for people wanting to discuss their feelings.

"It's really important for us and for friends, for the musicians I used to make music with, customers that became friends and friends that became customers," she said. "People just come here and talk about their feelings."

Rox Arcand, co-owner of Le Knock-Out, performs in several local bands, playing drums and doing vocals. (Rox Arcand)

Arcand is no stranger to mental health struggles. She sought help when she was in her 20s, and she has been open about her experiences on social media.

"We have a lot of friends who still need help, and this is really important for us," she said, adding there is still a stigma surrounding the need to access mental health services.

Music lovers young and old know they can reach out to Arcand for advice or help.

"It doesn't matter your taste in music, just treat one another with respect, no judgment," said Arcand, who sometimes refers people to organizations nearby.

Le Knock-Out sells records, but it's also become a kind of drop-in centre where customers and people in the neighbourhood can talk about their feelings.

The original fundraising idea was suggested to Arcand by her partner.

Choosing the organization that would best benefit from the fundraiser came naturally, since her longtime friend works as a mental health support worker at Pech-Sherpa.

Positive feedback

Arcand said the reaction from customers to the fundraiser was astonishing.

"I didn't expect that love from people," she said.

Arcand added that it's typical for people to ask when the store will offer Black Friday discounts, but lately people have been asking when they should drop off donations.

Arcand has also invited local bluegrass collective WABO BBQ to perform at the fundraiser.

Shoppers will get 10 per cent off their purchase regardless of donations, but if they donate a single food item, the discount goes up to 15 per cent.

Anyone who donates three or more items will get 20 per cent off new and 25 per cent off used purchases.

The first 20 people to arrive with donations will receive gift cards to the store.