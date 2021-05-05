Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume announces retirement

Long-time Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume will be retiring from politics, he announced in a news conference Wednesday.

The 65-year-old, often dubbed "King Régis" for his iron-clad hold on city hall, has served as the city's mayor since 2007, when he was elected in a byelection following the death of his predecessor Andrée Boucher.

Labeaume was re-elected in 2009, 2013 and most recently in 2017. On Wednesday, he said his decision to retire has been more than four years in the making.

He said that when he first took on the role, he had hoped to stay in municipal politics for 10 years and then move on to a different career field. Things did not work out that way though.

Labeaume firmly stated he will not be returning to politics in any way shape or form in the future.

"My time is done and I look forward to another life," said Labeaume. "At my age, we never know how much time we have left."

In 2019, Labeaume underwent treatments for prostate cancer, stepping away from his duties for just a few months.

As for what he plans on doing next, his answer was simple: "Sleeping. Just sleeping," he said.

Tramway project a go

Labeaume said he is leaving things in a good place, having finally been able to greenlight the $3.3-billion tramway that he spent the better part of his career trying to get up and running.

Former Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard had voiced his full support for the project back in 2018, but when François Legault was elected to the position later that year, things got more complicated for Labeaume.

Earlier this year, the mayor finally reached a verbal agreement with Legault to move ahead with the project.

"I would have been disappointed in myself, disappointed of my time in politics … the project took a lot longer than I expected to get started but now it's a done deal," said Labeaume.

He added that he leaves his role proud of the way he handled the city's budget this past year, and proud that he put Quebec City on the map for its 400th anniversary celebrations in 2008.

Mandate marred by tragedy

Of all the things he dealt with as mayor of the city, Labeaume said the hardest was dealing with the mosque shooting in 2017 and the sword attacks last October.

"You couldn't believe that you would go through that and that it would happen in your own city," said Labeaume.

Six men were shot and killed during evening prayers at the Islamic cultural centre of Quebec on Jan. 29, 2017. It was a night that Labeaume still struggles to wrap his head around.

"When you have to deal with that in the middle of the night, as a mayor, there's only so much you can do," he said.

He said he had that same feeling the night of Oct. 31, 2020, when a sword-wielding attacker killed two people and injured five others in the streets of Old Quebec.

Last months focused on pandemic

Labeaume said he will spend the last six months of his mandate ensuring Quebec City residents stay safe and hold onto hope during the pandemic.

Throughout his political career, he was known for not mincing his words and he continued with that trend on Wednesday.

"If you want to finish this tragedy — which it is a tragedy — be patient, play safe," said Labeaume. "So get your vaccines you strange people, please. Get your bloody vaccines."

Quebec politicians voice support

On Twitter Wednesday, Quebec politicians voiced their support for the outgoing mayor.

"Thank you for our chats and our precious collaborations since my arrival as mayor," Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante wrote.

Premier Francois Legault said Labeaume should be proud of all he's accomplished.

"I want to thank Régis Labeaume for his 13 years of service as mayor of Quebec," Legault wrote. "He served the people of Quebec with passion and pride."