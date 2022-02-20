Weekend of protests in Quebec City against pandemic measures wraps up

A large number of protesters came out for a second day of protests outside the National Assembly in Quebec City on Sunday afternoon to demand the end of pandemic restrictions.

While a smaller turnout than Saturday's demonstration, a large crowd still showed up — with about a dozen trucks and tractor trailers lining René-Lévesque Boulevard in front of the National Assembly.

Those occupying the street had left by 4:30 p.m., Quebec City police (SPVQ) tweeted.

In a previous tweet, police said a parking zone for trucks had been established on René-Lévesque between Honoré-Mercier and Claire-Fontaine, as agreed with organizers.

Trucks and tractor trailers lined René-Lévesque Boulevard and honked throughout much of the day. (Radio-Canada/Colin Coté-Paulette)

Despite announcements from the province that it plans to phase out the vaccination passport and lift most pandemic measures by mid-March, many said they plan to keep protesting to send a clear message they won't put up with vaccine mandates in the future.

"I'm here because I want to see the end of these measures. I want to see the freedoms of myself and my children restored," said Daniel Coté, one of the participants.

He hopes the continued protests will show those upset about pandemic measures are not a fringe minority.

"There needs to be more checks and balances because right now our individual rights are not being respected," said Coté, who said he also participated in protests in Ottawa. "There needs to be more of an evaluation about whether or not these measures are necessary."

Some at the protest were demanding the end of the state of emergency declared by the province at the outset of the pandemic. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot)

Other demands raised by organizers have included the lifting of the state of emergency in the province, first declared at the outset of the pandemic in March 2020, and the end of masks for children in schools.

"It's been two weeks now that we've come out to peacefully protest in Quebec City," said Bernard Gauthier, one of the organizers, from a makeshift stage erected by protesters.

"We will wait to see what will happen, but they have to come back to us with answers."

Bernard Gauthier, centre, gave a speech alongside other protest organizers. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot)

Four people were arrested throughout the day, police said. One was arrested for assault and another for an indecent act, with the two other arrested over disturbing the peace.

Another 167 tickets were also handed out over municipal by-law infractions and parking and driving infractions.

Four arrests were also made on Saturday.

To prevent an occupation similar to the one seen in Ottawa, city trucks were used throughout the weekend to block access to certain streets around the assembly.

A portion of Honoré-Mercier Boulevard between Grande Allée and René-Lévesque boulevards was closed, in addition to the section of Grande Allée between de Claire-Fontaine Street and Honoré-Mercier Boulevard.