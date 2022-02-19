Protesters return to Quebec City to call for end of pandemic measures

Despite recent announcements from the Quebec government that it plans to phase out the vaccination passport and to lift most pandemic measures by mid-March, protesters gathering in Quebec City say the government needs to go further to eliminate restrictions.

Protesters, including some arriving in convoys from regions such as the Beauce and Saguenay, are gathering in front of the National Assembly for a second time in two weeks, to call on the government to end pandemic measures.

"Why are we going to Quebec City? Because they want to suspend the vaccination passport only until the next wave [of COVID-19]," said an organizer, Kevin Grenier, in an interview with Le Manic, a local weekly paper in Baie-Comeau.

Organizers are also calling for the end of the public health emergency, first declared at the outset of the first wave of the pandemic in March 2020.

Demonstrators carry signs against public health measures near the National Assembly at a protest on Feb. 5, 2022. Organizers of this weekend's protest in Quebec City say the province's loosening of restrictions isn't going quickly enough. (Guillaume Croteau-Langevin/Radio-Canada)

More police powers

City trucks are once again being used to block access to certain streets around the National Assembly.

The portion of Honoré-Mercier Boulevard between Grande Allée and René-Lévesque boulevards has been closed, to keep vehicles from getting access to the area in front of the assembly.

Grande Allée is also pedestrian only, between de Claire-Fontaine Street and Honoré-Mercier Boulevard.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MANIFESTATION?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MANIFESTATION</a>| En prévision de l'arrivée des manifestants ce soir, voici les rues qui seront exclusivement piétonnes: Grande-Allée à partir du Concorde jusqu'aux Portes St-Louis ET Honoré-Mercier, entre Grande-Allée et René-Lévesque. Prévoir vos déplacements <a href="https://t.co/70K9od7ePX">pic.twitter.com/70K9od7ePX</a> —@SPVQ_police

A parking zone for trucks has been established on René-Lévesque between Honoré-Mercier and Claire-Fontaine, as agreed with organizers, Quebec City police (SPVQ) said in a tweet.

"Any other parking elsewhere will not be tolerated and will result in a police intervention," police said.

In the lead up to this weekend's protest, Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand moved to grant police more powers to "act instead of reacting."

A row of trucks lines René-Lévesque Boulevard as protesters make their way towards the National Assembly, to call for the end of pandemic measures. (CBC/Josh Grant)

The city's executive committee passed two new municipal regulations: one which gives police the power to control traffic, parking and street closures in the city and the other which reinstates a ban on outdoor cooking and consuming alcohol in parks and in public spaces.

"As we do with every protest, we will have a certain level of tolerance, as long as the orderly conduct of the protest is not compromised," said André Turcotte, assistant director with the SPVQ.

During the weekend of protests two weeks ago, the SPVQ made three arrests and towed one vehicle. They also handed out 48 parking tickets, 50 tickets for municipal bylaw infractions and 72 for violations of road safety laws.

Quebec City police say they will respect the right of demonstrators to protest public health measures, but say "no vandalism or criminal infractions will be tolerated."

The protest comes after police in Ottawa moved in yesterday to arrest protesters who have been taking part in a three-week long occupation of the downtown core.