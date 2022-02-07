Quebec City police brace themselves for truck convoy's return

Quebec City police say they'll be ready for future demonstrations against COVID-19 public health measures in the city, after convoys of trucks drove by the National Assembly for a blaring protest this past weekend.

Police chief Denis Turcotte praised his officers' professionalism at a news conference Monday morning.

"The goal is always to keep everyone safe without necessarily preventing people from protesting in a legal and peaceful way," he said.

Citing security reasons, he refused to specify how many officers had been deployed over the weekend to control the crowds.

Since trucks from across Quebec rolled into the province's capital on Thursday, Quebec City police (SPVQ) have handed out a total of 170 fines, 72 of which were for violating the Highway Safe Code and 48 were for parking violations.

The SPVQ made three arrests, including a 31-year-old man whose vehicle was towed for blocking traffic.

The protest had wrapped up by 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputy director André Turcotte (no relation) says maintaining a dialogue with protesters kept people on both sides safe, and minimized disturbances.

"We have maintained tight supervision … of the various convoys that moved on the territory," he said. "This collaboration with the organizers was done with respect."

The chief says police will be ready for protesters who are planning to return in two weeks.

"We always prepare and adjust according to the situation we have to face in the city," he said.