Quebec City police searching for suspect after stabbings

Police in Quebec City say they are hunting for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left "multiple victims."

They say it happened near the national assembly.

Police are asking those in the area to stay indoors.

There's no word on how many people were hurt or the severity of their injuries.

***ATTENTION*** Le SPVQ recherche activement un homme qui aurait fait de multiples victimes à l’aide d’une arme blanche. Selon nos informations préliminaires, le suspect est habillé en médiéval. Les incidents sont survenus dans le secteur de la colline Parlementaire. Si vu : 911. —@SPVQ_police

More to come.