Skip to Main Content
Quebec City police searching for suspect after stabbings
Montreal·Breaking

Quebec City police searching for suspect after stabbings

Police in Quebec City say they are hunting for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left "multiple victims."

Suspect in medieval clothing left 'multiple victims,' police say

The Canadian Press ·

Police in Quebec City say they are hunting for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left "multiple victims."

They say it happened near the national assembly.

Police are asking those in the area to stay indoors.

There's no word on how many people were hurt or the severity of their injuries.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now