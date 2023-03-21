BEI investigating death of man shot by Quebec City police

Quebec's police watchdog has launched an investigation into a fatal Quebec City police intervention that happened in the Sainte-Foy area Monday.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says police received a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m., reporting an armed attack in an apartment building near the intersection of Chèvremont Avenue and of Sainte-Foy Road.



A man was holding knives when officers arrived at the scene and refused to co-operate before police shot him, according to initial reports from the BEI.

Witnesses say at least two shots were fired before the man collapsed and was quickly handcuffed by officers.



He allegedly stabbed two women. They were found soon after inside the apartment building and transported to hospital.

A woman in her 40s was in critical condition Tuesday morning. The life of the second victim, who is in her 20s, is not in danger.

The BEI says the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have set up a perimeter in the area.