5 Quebec City police officers suspended after violent treatment of Black youth

The Service de Police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) says it has suspended five of the officers who were involved in violently apprehending two young Black people over the weekend, as part of an "evolving investigation."

The incident took place outside the Dagobert nightclub on Grande-Allée street early Saturday morning and video of two separate police interventions was widely shared on social media.

Footage showed officers punching and kicking snow in the face of a young Black man while he was lying on the ground restrained. Another video showed a young Black woman being dragged through the snow, at one point being pulled by her hair.

The young man who was detained by police has since identified himself as 18-year-old Pacifique Niyokwizera. His lawyer, Fernando Belton, told Radio-Canada that he believes Niyokwizera was a victim of racial profiling and is considering suing the city.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault has asked Quebec's Police Ethics Commissioner to look into what happened.

SPVQ spokesperson Sandra Dion told CBC the officers will be suspended with pay, as per the collective agreement, and the length of their suspension still hasn't been determined.

The SPVQ says it's also launching a second internal investigation on another intervention inside a licensed establishment in Sainte-Foy on the same night.

