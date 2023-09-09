Quebec City police arrest woman after man found dead in Limoilou

Quebec City police have arrested a woman in connection with a death on Saturday morning in the Limoilou borough.

The Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) were called at around 8 a.m. to report to a residence on 2nd Street near 4th Avenue, where they found a man's body with traces of violence, SVPQ spokesperson David Poitras said.

Officers arrested a woman, who is in her 60s, at the scene. The victim was in his 40s.

"It was not a random death," Poitras said. "There seems to be a connection between the man and the woman."

The SPVQ major crimes unit is investigating the case as a homicide. A command post has been set up near the crime scene.

The death marks the fourth homicide in Quebec City this year.