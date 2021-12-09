Quebec City police force plans to do better, be more inclusive

The Service de Police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) says it wants to restore public trust and bring more diversity and cultural sensitivity to its ranks, as a number of recent violent police interventions are being investigated at the local and provincial levels.

Thursday afternoon, Chief Denis Turcotte presented a plan to improve policing practices, part of which involves expanding ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

The SPVQ is working closely with Iréna Florence Harris, an expert consultant on diversity and inclusion who was hired by the city in October 2020.

"The goal is to equip our police officers to deal with the new face of Quebec City," said Florence Harris, "the diversity that exists [here] and how to be fair with all citizens."

Harris says officers will be taught about unconscious biases and learn how to recognize misconceptions they might have of certain minority groups. They'll also be given cultural sensitivity training to help guide their interactions with people from different ethnic backgrounds.

"Unconscious biases are shortcuts our brain takes to understand the world, " said Harris. "We all have them, we don't need to feel bad that we have them... [but] we need to work to neutralize them."

In a parallel initiative, the police force is collaborating with a Université Laval research chair studying diversity in hiring practices. If all goes well, the SPVQ will see three new officers from minority groups join the force next year.

Ongoing investigations

Four altercations involving SPVQ officers recently made headlines and resulted in five officers being suspended. Two of the incidents were handed over to Quebec's police ethics commissioner and three are being investigated by the province's police watchdog.

On Saturday, Nov. 27, SPVQ officers were filmed striking and kicking snow in the face of a young Black man and dragging a young Black woman through the snow, at one point appearing to pull her by her hair.

Turcotte later said the two young Black people were "resisting arrest" but the young Black man's lawyer accused the SPVQ of racial profiling.

To ensure transparency in its internal investigations, Turcotte said he will be bringing in two outside experts from Quebec's provincial police academy. One will review the SPVQ's use of force and another will assist the investigations as an independent, impartial observer.

"We're an organization that learns [from our mistakes]," said Turcotte. "The academy is there to support all of Quebec's policing organizations, so I felt it made sense to bring in an external expert in the use of force."

Turcotte says the SPVQ will be reviewing the mandate and makeup of a task force monitoring the city's bars and night clubs, known as the GRIPP squad, that was involved in most of the videos of violent incidents that were shared online.

Turcotte says he's personally committed to restoring confidence in his police force and will be looking for feedback from the public. He said the SPVQ's plan to improve its practices and address issues of diversity and inclusion was already in the works but is being sped up in light of recent events.