Quebec City neighbourhood sees 2nd homicide this week after fatal shooting
Police found the shooting victim unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds in a residence on Mont-Thabor Avenue around 9 p.m.
Man, 25, shot dead in Maizerets sector Wednesday, marking city's 3rd homicide this year
Quebec City police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in the Maizerets district Wednesday evening.
It was the second homicide this week in the area and the third overall in the city this year. A 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Monday.
Police found the shooting victim unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds in a residence on Mont-Thabor Avenue around 9 p.m.
The man was rushed to hospital, where he died later Wednesday evening.
Officers canvassed the area throughout the night, but no suspects were found. A security perimeter was also set up on Mont-Thabor Avenue, between 22nd and 24th Streets.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Quebec City police.