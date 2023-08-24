Quebec City neighbourhood sees 2nd homicide this week after fatal shooting

Quebec City police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in the Maizerets district Wednesday evening.

It was the second homicide this week in the area and the third overall in the city this year. A 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Monday.

Police found the shooting victim unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds in a residence on Mont-Thabor Avenue around 9 p.m.

The man was rushed to hospital, where he died later Wednesday evening.

Officers canvassed the area throughout the night, but no suspects were found. A security perimeter was also set up on Mont-Thabor Avenue, between 22nd and 24th Streets.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Quebec City police.