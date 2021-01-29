At Quebec City mosque memorial, sadness and calls for continued vigilance against Islamophobia

At an event to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the deadly Quebec City mosque attack, community leaders spoke not only of their ongoing grief but also underlined the need for continued vigilance and action against Islamophobia and racism.

Abderrahim Loukili, the president of the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre, called it a day of "immense sadness." The day after the tragedy, he said, people in Quebec and Canada called for unity, solidarity and compassion, and for an end to racism and hatred.

"In coming to our mosque each day, we experience the memories daily of our lost, martyred brothers," he said, before naming each of the six men killed that day: Azzeddine Soufiane, Khaled Belkacemi, Aboubaker Thabti, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry and Abdelkrim Hassane.

WATCH | Nora Loreto, a member of I Remember January 29, speaks about the anniversary

Nora Loreto speaks at Quebec City mosque attack commemoration CBC News Montreal Video 0:58 Nora Loreto, a member of a citizen-led group, reflects on the passing of four years since the attack. 0:58

The federal government announced Thursday it would designate Jan. 29 a national day of remembrance for the 2017 attack, and a day of action against Islamophobia.

Nora Loreto, a member of I Remember January 29, a citizen-led initiative created following the attack, called the designation "touching," but noted it took four years for groups like hers to make it happen.

"Every year we gather and we reflect and we commit ourselves to fighting against Islamophobic violence, racist violence, and for a society where everybody feels that they fit in and that they truly are a part of it," Loreto said.

Banners hung from the mosque's facade depict the six men who died in the attack. (Alexandre Duval/Radio-Canada)

In 2017, just hours after the attack, hundreds of citizens walked together to honour the six men who were killed, and a year later more than a thousand people gathered despite freezing temperatures.

I Remember January 29 and the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre will livestream tonight's commemoration event, starting at 6 p.m.

Other events, including one in Montreal Friday evening, are also planned to commemorate the attack