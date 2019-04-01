Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume steps away from council for health reasons

Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume won't be such a familiar face at council meetings now that he's taking a step back for an undetermined amount of time to focus on his health.

Labeaume, who has served as mayor since 2007, said he will retain the job and its duties but won't be present at council meetings or spend much time at Quebec City Hall.

"I will be resting instead of standing," said Labeaume, "but I will be mayor of Quebec City."

Labeaume announced in mid-March that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and would eventually be reducing his workload.

He told Radio-Canada on Monday that it was his last council meeting for a while, but that he did not intend to cede responsibility to the deputy mayor, Michelle Morin-Doyle.

He said if things started to deteriorate, he would sign over control to Morin-Doyle, but for now he'll "see how it goes."