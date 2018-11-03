Quebec City man who set his friend on fire pleads guilty to criminal negligence

A Quebec City man who set his friend on fire while they were making alcoholic drinks has pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Rémy Crête, 28, appeared in a Quebec City courthouse Friday to enter the plea, but never explained what motivated him to do what he did.

In May 2017, Crête and a male friend, who is also in his 20s, went to a local bar to find out how to make a cocktail called the sucker punch.

It contains vodka, Midori, and 94 per cent alcohol. At the bar, it's served as a flaming cocktail.

The pair bought the ingredients then went over to the friend's house to start making the drinks.

A 17-year-old girl was also present at the home. She and the friend were talking on the couch when Crête came over and poured the 94 per cent alcohol on the man. Some of the drink splashed onto the teenager.

Moments later, Crête approached his friend with a lit cigarette lighter. The friend's body caught fire, but it is unclear whether Crête did it intentionally or if it was an accident.

While trying to douse the flames, the teenager also caught fire.

Both were seriously burned. The teenager was hospitalized for six weeks and had numerous skin grafts to her face, chest, arm and legs.

The teenage victim was hospitalized for six weeks, then was treated at a rehabilitation centre for four months. (Submitted to Radio-Canada)

Crête will be back in court in January for a sentencing hearing.

Based on a report by Radio-Canada's Yannick Bergeron