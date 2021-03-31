Public health restrictions expected to be tightened in Quebec City, Lévis, Gatineau

Premier François Legault is expected to announce this afternoon that Quebec City, Lévis and Gatineau will soon be under stricter public health restrictions, Radio-Canada has learned.

With COVID-19 cases spiking in these cities, new restrictions may include an earlier curfew and the temporary closure of businesses considered to be non-essential.

These areas have been orange zones for more than two weeks, allowing restaurants to welcome diners and gyms to open. But bars remain closed and indoor gatherings were still prohibited, with guests allowed only under specific circumstances.

For orange zones across Quebec and the Montreal region, the curfew is 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. But some say it is time for the government to crack down in areas where COVID-19 cases are rising.

Quebec City's public health director, Dr. André Dontigny, voiced his concern about the rise in cases and said the current measures aren't sufficient. A local gym linked to nearly 70 cases of COVID-19 has been ordered shut.

"We will need something really more stronger, but what is absolutely important is the support of the population," he told Quebec AM this morning.

"It could be a situation difficult and in maybe 10, 14 days for the hospital, for the intensive care unit too."

In the Ottawa-Gatineau region, the number of active cases surpassed 2,000 over the weekend as the situation in Ontario worsened.

Legault scaled back public health restrictions in all but the Montreal region on March 8.

Since then, the curfew has been eased — from 8 to 9:30 p.m. — in the Montreal area, gyms were allowed to open and a few other rules were relaxed in the metropolitain area.

Specialist says restrictions should be tightened

Dr. Fatima Kakkar, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist in Montreal, said tightening the restrictions in some of these more harder-hit areas in Quebec is going to send an important message to the residents there — showing them that they need to avoid gathering indoors and close contact with others so as to prevent transmission.

"One of the things that has to be clear is that we are not out of the woods and we are back in dangerous territory," Kakkar said.

In Montreal, the restrictions are still relatively strict and the vaccination program is in full swing, she said. She suspects a false sense of security is spreading through the population as spring begins to bloom, but, she said, people are forgetting that the pandemic is still very real.

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to crack down on activities in certain orange zones to curb transmission rates in areas where COVID-19 infections are on the rise. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Kakkar supports sending high school students back to school full time is crucial because kids need that social interaction for their mental health, she said.

"As pediatricians, we weigh the risk of infection versus not being in school, and that risk of not being in school has just been so detrimental to so many teens that I think it's still worthwhile trying to keep kids in school," Kakkar said.

However, she said, elective activities, such as gyms and restaurants, should remain closed mainly because of the variants of the disease which are proving to be more contagious and dangerous.

Going to the gym, stripping off your mask and hopping on a treadmill for 30 minutes may be allowed, she said, but that creates a high-risk situation when it comes to the transmission of a disease that spreads through respiratory droplets.

Legault is expected to make his announcement at 5 p.m. That news briefing will be viewable here or on CBC Montreal's Facebook page. This article will be update.