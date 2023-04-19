Some Quebec City-area commuters feel sense of betrayal as government shrinks 3rd link

Lévis resident Karine Huard was not happy when she heard the Quebec government was backtracking on its plans for a highway tunnel connecting Quebec City to Lévis.

On Wednesday, Radio-Canada confirmed the third link project would be substantially smaller than originally planned and would be exclusively for public transit.

As a resident of the South Shore municipality, Huard says the traffic on the Québec Bridge and the Pierre-Laporte Bridge, which needs repair , is constant.

During the 2022 election campaign, Premier François Legault maintained the project was necessary to reduce traffic congestion and to keep up with population growth in the area.

Huard said she was counting on that becoming a reality.

"We feel tricked. Just to construct a tunnel for public transit despite the traffic that is increasing, it doesn't make sense," said Huard.

"All the promises they made, they're not respecting them."

Karine Huard said the new plan is going back on the government's promises. (CBC)

Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault is expected to make an official announcement on the changes Thursday morning. But news of the announcement already has people in the Quebec City area split — with some hoping the change could encourage the use of public transit and others concerned it won't do much for people who depend on their vehicles.

'Sometimes they don't think ahead'

Pointing to apartment buildings under construction in Lévis, local Stéphane Bergeron says the third link should address the increasing population.

He often takes his car into Quebec City and says limiting the lanes to public transit won't do anything to help with the intense traffic.

"They made some nice promises but sometimes they don't think ahead," said Bergeron.

Quebec City's Natacha Castonguay is neither for nor against the project but says she was not surprised by the announcement that the government was backtracking.

She says people have been receiving mixed messages over the past few years .

Natacha Castonguay says she would have liked to have seen the feasibility studies before getting the news of the changes to the third link. (Rachel Watts/CBC)

"Every two weeks we have different scenarios presented to us. What is really not good is the fact that they didn't share the [feasibility] report earlier," said Castonguay.

"We should take a little moment before announcing something and wait for the data."

Feasibility studies to be released this week

The government has been criticized for not releasing the results of the feasibility study.

In 2022 Legault said the information was outdated and inaccurate.

But data obtained by Radio-Canada shows that the number of Lévis residents age 20 to 64 is projected to decrease by about 600 people by the time the tunnels are built in 10 years. That segment of the population is the most active in the workforce and the most likely to commute.

The government has said the results of the study will be shared this week.

The third link, as presented at a news conference in 2022, included a twin-tube tunnel. (Réseau express de la capitale)

A 'courageous' decision says organization promoting public transit

Angèle Pineau-Lemieux, with Accès transports viables, an organization that promotes the use of public transportation, thinks Guilbault will probably say studies show a new highway for cars is not needed.

She says reserving the lanes for public transit is the "responsible" and "courageous" decision because it reinforces research.

"Everybody's seeing that scientific literature is unanimous. It says clearly that adding more rows, adding more highways always leads in the long term to more traffic … It's a fact," said Pineau-Lemieux.

She says there need to be more options to encourage people to take public transit.

"We need to ask ourselves the question, what's the best way to encourage Quebec City and Lévis residents to change from solo cars to public transit? Because right now people are saying I want to go toward public transit," said Pineau-Lemieux. "But I think that people right now find themselves with no options."

Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand says the third link has to reflect the reality of Quebec City and Lévis. (Émilie Warren/CBC)

Quebec City mayor Bruno Marchand agrees this new plan could mean good things for the mobility of the two cities.

"It's a great example of leadership from the minister, Geneviève Guilbault, in order to make this project adapted to the new reality, to the new needs," said Marchand at a news conference on Wednesday.