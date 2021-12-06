After videos of violent arrests, Quebec City police believe at least 1 officer committed crime

After several videos showing violent altercations involving police officers, the Service de Police de la ville de Québec says it has "reasonable grounds" to believe that an officer committed a criminal infraction during two incidents.

The SPVQ says those files had first been transferred to Quebec's Public Security Ministry, and then to the province's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI).

The statement from Quebec City police did not specify which incidents are now the subject of a BEI investigation. It's also not clear if it's the same officer who is believed to have committed a criminal act in both instances.

As of last Tuesday, five officers who were involved in violent altercations with two young Black people outside a downtown nightclub late last month were suspended.

