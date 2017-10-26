Burning garbage will help power Quebec City's new superhospital, according to mayor's $40M plan

Quebec City wants to power its new superhospital partly from the steam generated from the municipal incinerator, but says it needs nearly $30 million from the federal and provincial governments to make the innovative project a reality.

The proposal, unveiled earlier this week, would see vapour from the Limoilou incinerator captured and funnelled to the nearby Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus, where it will power the heating and cooling system.

The plan also involves turning some of the vapour into electricity, enough to meet about 18 per cent of the hospital's needs.

Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus is currently undergoing a nearly $2-billion expansion as part of an effort to centralize hospital services in the city.

Mayor Régis Labeaume said the city will contribute $11 million toward the $40-million incinerator project. He is asking for $16 million from the federal government, and $13 million from the provincial government.

But Labeaume said he is confident he will get the funding necessary to move forward. "If this project doesn't receive financial aid, I don't know what project would," he told Radio-Canada.

The incinerator burns waste from all over Quebec City and the surrounding area, and currently releases the by-product into the atmosphere.

City will recoup investment is less than 5 years: expert

Claude Villeneuve, chair of the eco-council at the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi, was tasked with assessing the environmental impact of the incinerator.

He was asked, specifically, to recommend whether the best course of action was to continue operating the incinerator as is, improve it or shut it down completely.

Villeneuve told CBC's Quebec AM earlier this week that the best way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and pollutants in Limoilou, is to improve the incinerator.

The plans calls for a 2.2-kilometre underground pipe network, which would send the by-product from one industry to power another — a concept known as industrial ecology.

"There is a lot of industrial ecology to be done with heat," Villeneuve said. "A lot of heat can be recovered from industrial processes."

Villeneuve also outlined the costs if the city had decided simply to close the incinerator.

Without the energy from the incinerator project, he said, the hospital would have to use a natural gas generator, increasing its operating costs.

At the same time, the city's garbage would have to be shipped 200 kilometres away to the nearest landfill, which would entail additional transportation and processing costs.

Villeneuve estimated it will take between four and five years before the city sees a return on its investment.