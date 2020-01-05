Quebec City's ice hotel celebrates '20 years of magic'

Quebec City's ice hotel has kicked off its 20th year with an homage to its past editions, with its rooms showcasing a variety of themes from Ancient Greece to scuba diving.

"It's kind of a best-of of the past 19 years in the Hôtel de Glace," said spokesperson Marie-Ève Doyon.

"We're celebrating under the theme of 20 years of magic."

The hotel, a structure made entirely of snow and ice in the Valcartier area, gets rebuilt every winter, and features a different visual theme every year. For the first time, all of the hotel's past themes have come together to form a celebration of its history, as well as the history of Quebec City itself.

"There's a waterfall like you would find in Montmorency because Hôtel de Glace, before it was in Valcartier, it was in the Montmorency area," said Doyon.

The Ice Hotel has a dual function: partly a hotel where guests can stay overnight, and partly a gallery of artwork made of ice that visitors can see during the day.

This hotel's suite is inspired by Atikamekw artist Eruoma Awashish. (Claudia Genel/Radio-Canada)

Though the hotel only kicked off its season Dec. 24, it has already seen 20,000 visitors this year, Doyon said.

"About 100,000 people visit the museum every year but it seems we have a record year coming," said Doyon.

The hotel has 42 rooms in total, 20 of which are decorated with ice sculptures.

It will remain open until March 29 this year which can be a bit of a challenge with the province's fluctuating weather, but Doyon said the structure is made to withstand all temperatures.

"We've withheld bouts of icy winds and warm weather and even of rain in the spring. The structure and the shape we give it make it very strong," said Doyon.

Over 18 artists were involved with making and maintaining the ice sculpture this year, while more than 40 people have been charged with building and maintaining its outer snowy walls.

To commemorate the anniversary, the hotel is holding a celebration complete with fireworks and live music Jan. 17.