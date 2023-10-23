Police searching for suspects in killing of 50-year-old man in Quebec City

Quebec City police say they are searching for more than one suspect in the killing of a 50-year-old man early Monday morning.

Officials were called shortly after midnight for a disturbance in a home at the corner of Proulx Avenue and Beaucage Street in the Vanier neighbourhood.

Police say initial findings suggest more than one suspect forced their way into the home and attacked the victim, as well as another man, aged 59, who suffered minor injuries.

The suspects fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.

First reponders attempted to resuscitate the 50-year-old man, but he died from his injuries. His death marks Quebec City's fifth homicide this year.

Police are searching the area for the suspects with help from the K9 unit.

A command post has been set up at the site.