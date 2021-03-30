'Bravo champion': Regional officials call for stricter COVID measures amidst rising cases and gym outbreak

The Quebec City region has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases this week, with a single gym facility — Mega Gym 24H — linked to nearly 70 new cases of the virus.

The region is reporting 184 new cases today, jumping roughly 50 per cent from the 129 reported Tuesday. Today's number is the region's highest since early January, during the peak of the second wave.

Officials in the region are calling for stricter measures, and say being bumped back up to the red zone may not be enough.

The warnings come as Premier François Legault is planning a news briefing at 5 p.m. today, which is when he typically announces changes to public health rules.

He flagged five regions as being concerning during his press briefing Tuesday: Quebec City, Outaouais (particularly the city of Gatineau), Lac-St-Jean (particularly Roberval), Beauce, and the Lower Saint-Lawrence (particularly Rivière-du-Loup and Rimouski).

Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume said those decisions are up to the provincial government, but indicated he feels the ball's been dropped.

"I believe Quebec has become very dangerous," he said.

He said he's not surprised about the gym closure.

"Bravo champion," he said in French — about the equivalent of way to go champ — "Everyone has nice biceps but people are sick."

Public health authorities closed the gym on the weekend, warning that guidelines were not being followed. Radio-Canada spoke to several gym customers who reported lax enforcement.

The gym reopened Monday but was shut down "until further notice" Tuesday after inspectors found several public health breaches, including not checking customers and workers for symptoms at the door, people working out within two metres of each other, and inadequate protective measures for the staff.

There are now 68 cases connected to the gym, and public health officials say outbreaks at eight workplaces in the region have been linked to it.

Quebec City Director of Public Health Dr. André Dontigny told Quebec AM that supplementary measures are necessary, and hospital capacity is under control now, but may not be able to cope with a sudden rise in patients.

"One thing that is sure at this moment, is that the epidemic is in a certain way out of control in the Capitale Nationale," he said.

"We need to amplify our measures, we need all the support of the collectivity because of this situation," he added.