Quebec City man accused in death of sex worker has charges upgraded to first-degree murder

The man accused of killing a Quebec City sex worker had his charges upgraded to first-degree murder Monday morning.

Crown prosecutors said new information suggests the killing was premeditated.

Eustachio Gallese turned himself in on Jan. 22, telling police where to find the body of Marylène Lévesque, who was a sex worker, according to Radio-Canada sources.

The 22-year-old's body was found in the Quebec City neighbourhood of Sainte-Foy.

Gallese was initially charged with second-degree murder.

He was on day parole for the killing of his ex-wife and was required to disclose to his parole officer any relations he had with women.

A Parole Board of Canada decision last year noted that he had "inappropriate" sexual relations with women — despite the "serious and worrisome risk."

Gallese had been living in a halfway house since March and had been allowed to have his "sexual needs" met, his parole officer told the board at a hearing in September.

In 2006, he was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years for the killing of Chantale Deschênes who, according to parole documents, he struck on the head with a hammer and stabbed several times, enraged by her decision to leave him.

Lawyers will be back in court Thursday.